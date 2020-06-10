518 East 83rd Street

Amenities

air conditioning internet access furnished range

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/tgj01plOPD25X35SJinjkQ



Furnished Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2A home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes ac, a private bathroom, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Ample natural light by day, cozy linens and roomy bed at night. This room comes with everything you need; a little slice of paradise, all of your very own. In-room office and storage space, too.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 14, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#292: Upper East Side Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2A