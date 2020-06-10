All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:31 AM

518 East 83rd Street

518 East 83rd Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

518 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/tgj01plOPD25X35SJinjkQ

Furnished Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2A home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes ac, a private bathroom, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Ample natural light by day, cozy linens and roomy bed at night. This room comes with everything you need; a little slice of paradise, all of your very own. In-room office and storage space, too.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 14, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#292: Upper East Side Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 East 83rd Street have any available units?
518 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 518 East 83rd Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 518 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 518 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 518 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 518 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
