New York, NY
517 West 46th Street
517 West 46th Street

517 West 46th Street · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Spacious one bedroom condo with a sleek and functional design. Corner 1 bedroom offering a chef's open kitchen perfect for entertaining or preparing a gourmet meal. Hardwood flooring, great closet space, private outdoor space off the living room and you're very own washer / dryer.The building features a doorman, complementary fitness center, a spectacular roof top terrace with breathtaking views and private storage included in the rent.Net Effective Listed $3250 asking rent with 1 month free on 13 month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 West 46th Street have any available units?
517 West 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 West 46th Street have?
Some of 517 West 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 517 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 517 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 West 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 517 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 517 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 West 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
