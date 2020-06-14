517 West 46th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities doorman elevator gym bike storage

Spacious one bedroom condo with a sleek and functional design. Corner 1 bedroom offering a chef's open kitchen perfect for entertaining or preparing a gourmet meal. Hardwood flooring, great closet space, private outdoor space off the living room and you're very own washer / dryer.The building features a doorman, complementary fitness center, a spectacular roof top terrace with breathtaking views and private storage included in the rent.Net Effective Listed $3250 asking rent with 1 month free on 13 month Lease