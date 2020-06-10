All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

512 E 5TH ST.

512 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Open studio with deco fireplace, wood floors, kitchen and full tile bath.This apartment can be rented for short term use also. Inquire. Norris8727

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E 5TH ST. have any available units?
512 E 5TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 512 E 5TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
512 E 5TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E 5TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. offer parking?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. have a pool?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E 5TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E 5TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
