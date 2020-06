Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bed apartment that has been newly renovated. The apartment has nice hard wood floors and plenty of natural light. The apartment has good space including closets. The kitchen has new appliances. It is on the 3 floor in a nice walk-up. The building is located near the 1/2/3 A/C B/D trains, making your commute quick and easy, whether its to Columbia University or Battery Park. There are plenty of restaurants, stores, and activities in the area. Norris10524