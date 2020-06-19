51 John Street

Amenities

LIVE/WORK 2 bed loft LOFT Beautifully renovated with 250sf PRIVATE DECK. Unit has a pass through chef's kitchen with black granite and maple cabinets, large walk-in closet, washer/dryer, central air and heat. This is a floor through unit with both northern and southern exposures and gets good light...Low-rise elevator building with access to roof deck and an on-site super. Located in the Financial District near Fulton St stations, close to World Trade Center, South Sea Seaport,l and the 4-5, 2-3, N-R and J-Z subway lineContact me to schedule a private viewing 347-806-2671 Luis@vorohome.com angelzapata415946