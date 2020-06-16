All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

505 West 47th Street

505 West 47th Street · (917) 861-3244
Location

505 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-5S · Avail. now

$10,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
Move right in this pristine home in a full service luxury building in trending Hell's Kitchen, and get ready to enjoy serenity from dawn till dusk this Summer. Nothing will compare to the privacy of your own 1,355 sf outdoor oasis, you will actually never want to leave it!

Offering 1,490 sf of a desirable open concept and flexible layout, PH5-S is an entertainer's dream. This home is ready for immediate move-in, boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 spa like bathrooms, 2 of which are en-suite, as well as the convenience of a washer/dryer in the unit. All high end finishes, and this luxury pet friendly building has it all: an attentive 24/7 doorman - a live in super - a delightful and pin drop quiet, spacious zen garden - a state of the art gym set in a serene greenhouse like setting - private storage and custom storage for bicycles (for a fee).

Imagine the pure joy of relaxing in your own, fabulously private, 2 tier sanctuary. This terrace truly is an outdoor lover's ultimate fantasy:
- Set the mood with custom lighting
- Take advantage of the watering system and grow your own herb and vegetable garden
- Cook up a feast on your professional gas grill
- Drain the stress of the day away in your jacuzzi
- Enjoy the most breathtaking 360 view of Manhattan, from the Hudson to every angle of the island.

It will be the perfect setting to start your day with the sound of birds chirping, and the most welcoming escape to unwind while watching sunsets every evening. Entertain your guests in lavish style, read a book, or just take a nap! All of this walking distance from the Great White Way, the Midtown business District, and Hudson Yards. Simply put, there is nothing comparable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 47th Street have any available units?
505 West 47th Street has a unit available for $10,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 47th Street have?
Some of 505 West 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 505 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 West 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 505 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
