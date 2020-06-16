505 West 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym bbq/grill hot tub

Move right in this pristine home in a full service luxury building in trending Hell's Kitchen, and get ready to enjoy serenity from dawn till dusk this Summer. Nothing will compare to the privacy of your own 1,355 sf outdoor oasis, you will actually never want to leave it!



Offering 1,490 sf of a desirable open concept and flexible layout, PH5-S is an entertainer's dream. This home is ready for immediate move-in, boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 spa like bathrooms, 2 of which are en-suite, as well as the convenience of a washer/dryer in the unit. All high end finishes, and this luxury pet friendly building has it all: an attentive 24/7 doorman - a live in super - a delightful and pin drop quiet, spacious zen garden - a state of the art gym set in a serene greenhouse like setting - private storage and custom storage for bicycles (for a fee).



Imagine the pure joy of relaxing in your own, fabulously private, 2 tier sanctuary. This terrace truly is an outdoor lover's ultimate fantasy:

- Set the mood with custom lighting

- Take advantage of the watering system and grow your own herb and vegetable garden

- Cook up a feast on your professional gas grill

- Drain the stress of the day away in your jacuzzi

- Enjoy the most breathtaking 360 view of Manhattan, from the Hudson to every angle of the island.



It will be the perfect setting to start your day with the sound of birds chirping, and the most welcoming escape to unwind while watching sunsets every evening. Entertain your guests in lavish style, read a book, or just take a nap! All of this walking distance from the Great White Way, the Midtown business District, and Hudson Yards. Simply put, there is nothing comparable