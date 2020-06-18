All apartments in New York
505 West 135th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

505 West 135th Street

505 West 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Three bedroomHardwood floorsKitchen with appliancesNo broker's feeRHINO ACCEPTED Norris9824

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 135th Street have any available units?
505 West 135th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 505 West 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 135th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 West 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 West 135th Street offer parking?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 West 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 135th Street have a pool?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 West 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 West 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 West 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
