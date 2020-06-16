505 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128 Upper East Side
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
1 Bedroom/1 Bath on 88th Street off York Avenue- Shaker style maple cabinets- Stainless steel appliances- Dishwasher- French doors with transom- Hardwood floors throughout- White subway tiled bathroom with pedestal sink- Recessed lighting- High ceilings- Elevator building- Laundry in building- Lovely tree lined block Norris9834
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 East 88th Street have any available units?
505 East 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 East 88th Street have?
Some of 505 East 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.