Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

505 East 88th Street

505 East 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom/1 Bath on 88th Street off York Avenue- Shaker style maple cabinets- Stainless steel appliances- Dishwasher- French doors with transom- Hardwood floors throughout- White subway tiled bathroom with pedestal sink- Recessed lighting- High ceilings- Elevator building- Laundry in building- Lovely tree lined block Norris9834

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East 88th Street have any available units?
505 East 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 East 88th Street have?
Some of 505 East 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 505 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 505 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
