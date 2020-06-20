All apartments in New York
504 E 12th St 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

504 E 12th St 8

504 East 12th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun Soaked 2BR in the East Village - Property Id: 210708

Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)

*1 MONTH FEE

This is an amazing 2BR apartment in the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, 2 queen size bedrooms and a marble bathroom.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Contact Jessie to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210708
Property Id 210708

(RLNE5782076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

