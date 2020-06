Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***SHOWINGS ON HOLD*** BUT CALL TO DISCUSS. Design your own private work space for any type of practice or work. Currently configured as dental practice within a beautiful Upper East Side townhouse located on a quiet tree-lined street. The office is on the ground floor (a few steps down)along East 87th between York & East End Avenues. The space features waiting/reception area, two offices. Proximate to excellent transportation options including the M31, Crosstown M86, 456 and Q subway lines. Near Ferry & Carl Schurz Park. Bring your pet to work too! No Fee.



Features Include:

- Fully built out as dental office space with two chairs.

- Kitchenette & Half Bath.

- Waiting and reception area.

- Central Air Conditioning.

- Central Suction & Nitrous Gas.

- Office.

- Lab.

- Can be rented with or without furniture and equipment.



- Adaptable to any professional use.