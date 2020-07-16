50 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Are you looking for a peaceful, sophisticated, and cozy apartment in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the heart of Manhattan? Then this is your next home.



This luxury 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths Condo offers top of the line finishes, open gourmet kitchen, polished white lacquer cabinetry and marble counter-tops. Two bedrooms with luxurious marble master bathroom, double sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with rainfall shower head. Custom built closets that offer ample storage space in both bedrooms and beautiful wood floors through-out the entire unit.



One Riverside Park is a full service 24 hours doorman and concierge building, which brings an ultimate Sporting Experience. This includes a La Palestra Athletic Club and Spa, and a Kidville playroom, 75' indoor pool, health club, golf simulator, basketball/squash court, 38' rock climbing wall, bowling alley, yoga, Pilates, personal training and Kenesis rooms, game room, club lounge, courtyard, garden, resident lounge, storage, package room, cable TV ready, high speed internet, Riverside South shuttle service, and direct access on-site valet parking.



This unit is a must see!. Please call to coordinate a showing.

