All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Riverside Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

50 Riverside Drive

50 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

50 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
concierge
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
valet service
yoga
Are you looking for a peaceful, sophisticated, and cozy apartment in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the heart of Manhattan? Then this is your next home.

This luxury 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths Condo offers top of the line finishes, open gourmet kitchen, polished white lacquer cabinetry and marble counter-tops. Two bedrooms with luxurious marble master bathroom, double sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with rainfall shower head. Custom built closets that offer ample storage space in both bedrooms and beautiful wood floors through-out the entire unit.

One Riverside Park is a full service 24 hours doorman and concierge building, which brings an ultimate Sporting Experience. This includes a La Palestra Athletic Club and Spa, and a Kidville playroom, 75' indoor pool, health club, golf simulator, basketball/squash court, 38' rock climbing wall, bowling alley, yoga, Pilates, personal training and Kenesis rooms, game room, club lounge, courtyard, garden, resident lounge, storage, package room, cable TV ready, high speed internet, Riverside South shuttle service, and direct access on-site valet parking.

This unit is a must see!. Please call to coordinate a showing.
This apartment is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Riverside Drive have any available units?
50 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 50 Riverside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 50 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 50 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 50 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College