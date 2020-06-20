50 Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool table lobby media room valet service yoga

FIDI 3br 3bath Fully renovated and ready. - Property Id: 287820



Call the office for more details or to apply: U2apartment 646-504-4483

• Laundry in Unit

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

We can accommodate move-ins with adherence to social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols. Now offering 1 month free rent. Gross rent is $9,750.



Spacious three bedroom with open gourmet kitchen with eating bar, walk-in and multiple closets, and in-unit washer/dryer.

Landmarked Art Deco lobby featuring Crown Shy, James Kent and Jeff Katz's exciting new restaurant with their second restaurant/bar concept opening in the buildings' Spire this fall.

Explore 22,000sq/ft of amenities at Elite by NYSC's newest fitness center which features daily classes, Pilates & yoga studio, turf track, bowling alley, virtual golf, resident lounge w/billiards & ping pong, and screening room in 70 Pine's historic bank vault.

Children's playroom, resident lounge w/terrace, valet services and much more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287820

