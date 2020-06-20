All apartments in New York
50 Pine St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

50 Pine St

50 Pine Street · (646) 504-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $9750 · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool table
lobby
media room
valet service
yoga
FIDI 3br 3bath Fully renovated and ready. - Property Id: 287820

Call the office for more details or to apply: U2apartment 646-504-4483
• Laundry in Unit
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
We can accommodate move-ins with adherence to social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols. Now offering 1 month free rent. Gross rent is $9,750.

Spacious three bedroom with open gourmet kitchen with eating bar, walk-in and multiple closets, and in-unit washer/dryer.
Landmarked Art Deco lobby featuring Crown Shy, James Kent and Jeff Katz's exciting new restaurant with their second restaurant/bar concept opening in the buildings' Spire this fall.
Explore 22,000sq/ft of amenities at Elite by NYSC's newest fitness center which features daily classes, Pilates & yoga studio, turf track, bowling alley, virtual golf, resident lounge w/billiards & ping pong, and screening room in 70 Pine's historic bank vault.
Children's playroom, resident lounge w/terrace, valet services and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287820
Property Id 287820

(RLNE5869209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pine St have any available units?
50 Pine St has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Pine St have?
Some of 50 Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 50 Pine St offer parking?
No, 50 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 50 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pine St have a pool?
No, 50 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 50 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 50 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
