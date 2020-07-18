All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 Murray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Murray Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

50 Murray Street

50 Murray Street · (347) 524-8450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

50 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 · Avail. now

$7,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
valet service
EMAIL OR TEXT FOR VIDEO LINK!!

SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR ANYTIME FOR ANY APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING!! I HAVE ACCESS TO ALL UNITS ALL NO FEE! FLEXIBLE SHOWINGS & MOVE-INS. ONLY ONE APPOINTMENT NEEDED.

This is a TRUE corner 2-bedroom with large windows in all rooms and an incredible view. Call/text anytime!

***TRIBECA LOFT** 2 BR 2 BTH **CONCIERGE **ROOF DECK **BASKETBALL COURT** **LOUNGE** **CHILDREN'S PLAYROOM** EXPRESS TRAINS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!

Sunny and spacious Tribeca loft with huge closets, renovated bathrooms and an open kitchen. All units feature 11 ft ceilings and over-sized windows. Tribeca House offers a range of world class amenities including an on-site Equinox with full gym and spa all accessible directly from inside the building for an additional discounted membership. Other amenities include a 24-hour concierge and doorman, an amazing roof deck with panoramic views, open air basketball court, children's play room, laundry on every floor, in-house valet service, and on-site parking.

Walk to work Financial District Wall Street World Trade Center SoHo

Schedule your tour for any apartment in the building today!

NO BROKERS FEE!

*Net rent shown with 2 Months Free on 14 month lease (Gross rent $9100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Murray Street have any available units?
50 Murray Street has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Murray Street have?
Some of 50 Murray Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Murray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Murray Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Murray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Murray Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Murray Street offers parking.
Does 50 Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Murray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Murray Street have a pool?
No, 50 Murray Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Murray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 Murray Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity