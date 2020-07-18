50 Murray Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking garage hot tub valet service

EMAIL OR TEXT FOR VIDEO LINK!!



SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR ANYTIME FOR ANY APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING!! I HAVE ACCESS TO ALL UNITS ALL NO FEE! FLEXIBLE SHOWINGS & MOVE-INS. ONLY ONE APPOINTMENT NEEDED.



This is a TRUE corner 2-bedroom with large windows in all rooms and an incredible view. Call/text anytime!



***TRIBECA LOFT** 2 BR 2 BTH **CONCIERGE **ROOF DECK **BASKETBALL COURT** **LOUNGE** **CHILDREN'S PLAYROOM** EXPRESS TRAINS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!



Sunny and spacious Tribeca loft with huge closets, renovated bathrooms and an open kitchen. All units feature 11 ft ceilings and over-sized windows. Tribeca House offers a range of world class amenities including an on-site Equinox with full gym and spa all accessible directly from inside the building for an additional discounted membership. Other amenities include a 24-hour concierge and doorman, an amazing roof deck with panoramic views, open air basketball court, children's play room, laundry on every floor, in-house valet service, and on-site parking.



Walk to work Financial District Wall Street World Trade Center SoHo



Schedule your tour for any apartment in the building today!



NO BROKERS FEE!



*Net rent shown with 2 Months Free on 14 month lease (Gross rent $9100)