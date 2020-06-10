50 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry pool sauna

ALL THAT and more...2 large bdrms +2 full baths + a 1/2 bth powder room + 2 decked terraces + 1 Wood Burning Fireplace + numerous closets inclusive of 2 walk-ins + a pantry closet + stunning views. Even the newest developments don't equal that. The spacious layout flows seamlessly with honey oak hardwood floors throughout. A thoughtfully designed open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops plus numerous cabinets and storage. All bathrooms are tiled and updated, including double shower heads in the en suite master bath. Oversized windows and terraces yield unobstructed views near and far. 50 Lex is a F/S Co-op (Condo like rules, unlimited subletting), with 24/7 Drmn, a live-in Super, brand new courtyard, as well as a stunning roof deck where on a clear day (even when overcast), you can see forever. More pluses...50 Lex also has an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness room. The laundry room is located right next to the pool & gym so go ahead & exercise, swim laps, take a sauna and then wrap yourself around with a fresh & fluffy warm towel. Superb location. Madison Sq. Pk., Gramercy Pk., Union Sq.Pk., and all major mass transit lines are all there too. Besides all that, cafe's and restaurants, gourmet supermarkets and your local deli are all here.Sorry, NO PETS for tenants, only for Shareholders. See it, love it, lease it! Contact me - the Listing Broker - for an app't to show.