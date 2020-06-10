All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:56 AM

50 Lexington Avenue

50 Lexington Avenue · (212) 381-6592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26E · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
ALL THAT and more...2 large bdrms +2 full baths + a 1/2 bth powder room + 2 decked terraces + 1 Wood Burning Fireplace + numerous closets inclusive of 2 walk-ins + a pantry closet + stunning views. Even the newest developments don't equal that. The spacious layout flows seamlessly with honey oak hardwood floors throughout. A thoughtfully designed open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops plus numerous cabinets and storage. All bathrooms are tiled and updated, including double shower heads in the en suite master bath. Oversized windows and terraces yield unobstructed views near and far. 50 Lex is a F/S Co-op (Condo like rules, unlimited subletting), with 24/7 Drmn, a live-in Super, brand new courtyard, as well as a stunning roof deck where on a clear day (even when overcast), you can see forever. More pluses...50 Lex also has an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness room. The laundry room is located right next to the pool & gym so go ahead & exercise, swim laps, take a sauna and then wrap yourself around with a fresh & fluffy warm towel. Superb location. Madison Sq. Pk., Gramercy Pk., Union Sq.Pk., and all major mass transit lines are all there too. Besides all that, cafe's and restaurants, gourmet supermarkets and your local deli are all here.Sorry, NO PETS for tenants, only for Shareholders. See it, love it, lease it! Contact me - the Listing Broker - for an app't to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
50 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 50 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 50 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 50 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 50 Lexington Avenue has a pool.
Does 50 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 Lexington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity