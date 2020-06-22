Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Leroy Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 Leroy Street
50 Leroy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
50 Leroy Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Come home to your living room with Woodburning Fireplace in the heart of the West Village. Hardwood floors, exposed brick. Available June 1. Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Leroy Street have any available units?
50 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 50 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Leroy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 50 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
