Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

50 Gramercy Park North

50 Gramercy Park North · (917) 930-4210
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

50 Gramercy Park North, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15AB · Avail. now

$32,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
hot tub
valet service
This stunning full floor, 3,809 sq ft residence embraces 75 feet of uninterrupted views of Gramercy Park, the only private park in Manhattan. An exceptional layout, great for entertaining, the living areas open to a large sunken loft great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom suite overlooks the beauty of Gramercy Park and includes a large wood-burning fireplace. The apartment includes two additional bedrooms and two and a half-baths, over-sized formal dining room/library facing the park as well as an eat-in kitchen. The modern kitchen integrates warm cherry woods and stainless steel with top of the line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. The generous master bedroom has a large dressing room and an en-suite bath of spa proportions with over-sized oval tub, stall shower and double sinks. Only 23 residences, 50 Gramercy Park North offers the services of the adjacent Gramercy Park Hotel. Enjoy the benefits of home ownership including a key to the park with all the amenities of the 5-star hotel including housekeeping, room service, gym, concierge service, massage and spa services, catering services, babysitting services, pet walking services, valet parking and access to the hotel's rooftop garden, meeting rooms, and much more. This unique home offers a spectacular lifestyle of effortless luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Gramercy Park North have any available units?
50 Gramercy Park North has a unit available for $32,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Gramercy Park North have?
Some of 50 Gramercy Park North's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Gramercy Park North currently offering any rent specials?
50 Gramercy Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Gramercy Park North pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Gramercy Park North is pet friendly.
Does 50 Gramercy Park North offer parking?
Yes, 50 Gramercy Park North does offer parking.
Does 50 Gramercy Park North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Gramercy Park North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Gramercy Park North have a pool?
No, 50 Gramercy Park North does not have a pool.
Does 50 Gramercy Park North have accessible units?
No, 50 Gramercy Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Gramercy Park North have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Gramercy Park North does not have units with dishwashers.
