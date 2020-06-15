All apartments in New York
5 Weehawken Street

5 Weehawken Street · (917) 312-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Weehawken Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - FREE RENT UNTIL JULY 1.
View a virtual tour of this property on YouTube, just copy/paste the following URL into your browser: https://youtu.be/YYwhYeyZOoM

This large gut-renovated studio with sleeping loft is the definition of charming with tall arched casement windows, 11-foot ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, deco fireplace and windowed kitchen and bath. Located in a landmarked building on tiny Weehawken Street between Christopher and W10 streets, this neighborhood offers the best of the far West Village. Enjoy gastronomic delights at Malatesta Trattoria, Gaetana's or RedFarm nearby, and so many others.

Just 1 block from the Christopher Street Pier at the Hudson River Waterfront and close to the 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains.,LEASES OUT. This large gut-renovated studio with sleeping loft is the definition of charming with tall arched windows, 11-foot ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, deco fireplace and windowed kitchen and bath. Located in a landmarked building on tiny Weehawken Street between Christopher and W10 streets, this neighborhood offers the best of the far West Village. Enjoy gastronomic delights at Malatesta Trattoria, Gaetana's or RedFarm nearby, and so many others.

Just 1 block from the Christopher Street Pier at the Hudson River Waterfront and close to the 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

