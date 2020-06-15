5 Weehawken Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - FREE RENT UNTIL JULY 1.

View a virtual tour of this property on YouTube, just copy/paste the following URL into your browser: https://youtu.be/YYwhYeyZOoM



Just 1 block from the Christopher Street Pier at the Hudson River Waterfront and close to the 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains.,LEASES OUT. This large gut-renovated studio with sleeping loft is the definition of charming with tall arched windows, 11-foot ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, deco fireplace and windowed kitchen and bath. Located in a landmarked building on tiny Weehawken Street between Christopher and W10 streets, this neighborhood offers the best of the far West Village. Enjoy gastronomic delights at Malatesta Trattoria, Gaetana's or RedFarm nearby, and so many others.



