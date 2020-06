Amenities

ENJOY DIRECT RIVER VIEWS and watch the boats sail by in this bright and quiet studio. Two deep closets, hardwood flooring and generous space for furniture.This full service pre-war building features full-time doorman, concierge, six voice operated elevators, gym , laundry room, bike room and storage. Tudor City is a historic landmarked neighborhood with two beautiful parks, a cafe, dry cleaners, convenience stores and more. Email for Virtual Tour.