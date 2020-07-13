All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

493 2ND AVE.

493 2nd Avenue · (212) 228-9300
Location

493 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom apartment with balcony in the heart of Gramercy. Unit features a washer & dryer, lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Available for August 1occupancy.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call our office at 212.228.9300 for access.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 2ND AVE. have any available units?
493 2ND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 2ND AVE. have?
Some of 493 2ND AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 2ND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
493 2ND AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 2ND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 493 2ND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 493 2ND AVE. offer parking?
No, 493 2ND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 493 2ND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 493 2ND AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 2ND AVE. have a pool?
No, 493 2ND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 493 2ND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 493 2ND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 493 2ND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 2ND AVE. has units with dishwashers.
