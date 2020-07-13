493 2ND AVE.

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom apartment with balcony in the heart of Gramercy. Unit features a washer & dryer, lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Available for August 1occupancy.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call our office at 212.228.9300 for access.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!