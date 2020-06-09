49 West 16th Street

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLEPHOTOS COMING SOON (inquiry via email)*Full Floor | 2 Bedroom | Flatiron Brownstone**APARTMENT FEATURES:*Private, Full Floor HomeCondo Quality Renovations & Fixtures 2 Split Bedrooms2 Marble BathroomsFormal Dining AreaMaster En-Suite Bath w/ Double Vanity, Rain Shower & Jacuzzi TubSecond Bedroom w/ Built-In Desk Area & Private Access to 2nd BathLarge, Open Chef's Kitchen Granite Countertops & Custom CabinetryViking Appliances, Wine Cooler & Dishwasher Exposed Brick & Hardwood FloorsAbundant Closet SpaceIn-Unit Washer/DryerVideo Intercom System*NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:Charming Flatiron BrownstoneHub of West Village, Flatiron, Chelsea, Union SquareSteps to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Barney's Surrounded by some of the city's best Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Fitness ClassesGreat Transportation: A,C,E,F,M,1,2,3,L, Path Quick & Easy Application Process!Listed/Advertised Rent Is Net Effective w/ 3 weeks free