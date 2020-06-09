All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

49 West 16th Street

49 West 16th Street · (212) 760-2690 ext. 187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLEPHOTOS COMING SOON (inquiry via email)*Full Floor | 2 Bedroom | Flatiron Brownstone**APARTMENT FEATURES:*Private, Full Floor HomeCondo Quality Renovations & Fixtures 2 Split Bedrooms2 Marble BathroomsFormal Dining AreaMaster En-Suite Bath w/ Double Vanity, Rain Shower & Jacuzzi TubSecond Bedroom w/ Built-In Desk Area & Private Access to 2nd BathLarge, Open Chef's Kitchen Granite Countertops & Custom CabinetryViking Appliances, Wine Cooler & Dishwasher Exposed Brick & Hardwood FloorsAbundant Closet SpaceIn-Unit Washer/DryerVideo Intercom System*NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:Charming Flatiron BrownstoneHub of West Village, Flatiron, Chelsea, Union SquareSteps to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Barney's Surrounded by some of the city's best Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Fitness ClassesGreat Transportation: A,C,E,F,M,1,2,3,L, Path Quick & Easy Application Process!Listed/Advertised Rent Is Net Effective w/ 3 weeks free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 West 16th Street have any available units?
49 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 West 16th Street have?
Some of 49 West 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 49 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 West 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 49 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 49 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
