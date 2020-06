Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Super Bright, Sunny, and Spacious One Bedroom In Inwood!

One Month Free and Pet Friendly! JUNE 1 Move is fine!



Deposit Free When you Use Rhino. Please ask me about it.



The apartment features:



- Queen/King size bedroom.

- Large sunny living room.

- Extra High Ceilings!

- Separate windowed kitchen.

- Full size appliances.

- Sparkling White tiled bathroom.

- Hardwood floors through out.

- Heat and hot water included.



The building:

- Well maintained.

- Pet Friendly.

- Laundry across the street.

- Walk up.

- Near the A train at Dyckman.



ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH 1 MONTH FREE!!