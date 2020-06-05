48 WEST 73RD STREET

Amenities
Great 1 bed 1 bath with Ceramic tiled bathroom, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops. Best Park block on the Upper west side 70's*Beautifully renovated 630 SQ.Ft KING SIZE 1 bed, 1 bath*GAS INCLUDED in rent* Elevator well maintained building, Laundry on same floor as the apartment*sun drenched high floor unit with bay widows*Tons of natural light*Off Central park* Easy access to the 2/3 train and the B/C, and close to both Riverside and Central Park. Lots of neighborhood restaurants and cafes, bars and shops. Pets ok.