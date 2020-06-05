All apartments in New York
48 WEST 73RD STREET
48 WEST 73RD STREET

48 West 73rd Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
48 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Great 1 bed 1 bath with Ceramic tiled bathroom, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops. Best Park block on the Upper west side 70's*Beautifully renovated 630 SQ.Ft KING SIZE 1 bed, 1 bath*GAS INCLUDED in rent* Elevator well maintained building, Laundry on same floor as the apartment*sun drenched high floor unit with bay widows*Tons of natural light*Off Central park* Easy access to the 2/3 train and the B/C, and close to both Riverside and Central Park. Lots of neighborhood restaurants and cafes, bars and shops. Pets ok.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have any available units?
48 WEST 73RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have?
Some of 48 WEST 73RD STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 WEST 73RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
48 WEST 73RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 WEST 73RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 WEST 73RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET offer parking?
No, 48 WEST 73RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 WEST 73RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have a pool?
No, 48 WEST 73RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 48 WEST 73RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 48 WEST 73RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 WEST 73RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
