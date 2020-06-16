All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:29 AM

48 West 138th Street

48 West 138th Street · (917) 334-8740
Location

48 West 138th Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Video tour available by request!Cozy and comfortable furnished apartment located in a well maintained elevator building. The apartment comes with a trundle bed (for 2), table/chairs and a dresser. You just need to bring your toothbrush and clothes!Basic utilities and Wi-fi are included!***NO SMOKING***Welcome to Saint Anne's Court, a new condo conversion in Central Harlem that combines stunning pre-war architecture with modern finishes. Originally constructed in 1940, the building has been meticulously renovated while retaining the charm of old New York. Each apartment features exposed brick, elegantly appointed bathrooms with glass shower stalls and rainforest shower heads, stainless steel chef's kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers, solid wood flooring, and open living rooms with cove lighting. Three blocks to the #2/3 express trains and 15 minutes to midtown, the area features Harlem hot spots Red Rooster, Sylvia's, and Corner Social, and a Whole Foods on West 125th Street. Saint Anne's Court is a pet friendly building and has a planted backyard, gym and laundry room for all residents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 West 138th Street have any available units?
48 West 138th Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 West 138th Street have?
Some of 48 West 138th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 West 138th Street is pet friendly.
Does 48 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 48 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 48 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 West 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 48 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 48 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 West 138th Street has units with dishwashers.
