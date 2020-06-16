48 West 138th Street

Amenities

Video tour available by request!Cozy and comfortable furnished apartment located in a well maintained elevator building. The apartment comes with a trundle bed (for 2), table/chairs and a dresser. You just need to bring your toothbrush and clothes!Basic utilities and Wi-fi are included!***NO SMOKING***Welcome to Saint Anne's Court, a new condo conversion in Central Harlem that combines stunning pre-war architecture with modern finishes. Originally constructed in 1940, the building has been meticulously renovated while retaining the charm of old New York. Each apartment features exposed brick, elegantly appointed bathrooms with glass shower stalls and rainforest shower heads, stainless steel chef's kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers, solid wood flooring, and open living rooms with cove lighting. Three blocks to the #2/3 express trains and 15 minutes to midtown, the area features Harlem hot spots Red Rooster, Sylvia's, and Corner Social, and a Whole Foods on West 125th Street. Saint Anne's Court is a pet friendly building and has a planted backyard, gym and laundry room for all residents