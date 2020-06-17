All apartments in New York
471 Central Park West
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

471 Central Park West

471 Central Park West · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Rest easy in this generously-sized bedroom, including everything you need for a good time, and a good sleep. Featuring plush linens and elevated furniture, every day and every night will have a much deserved hint of stay-cation (even on a Tuesday).

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#224: Upper West Side Studio (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Central Park West have any available units?
471 Central Park West has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 471 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
471 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 471 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 471 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 471 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 471 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 471 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 471 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 471 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Central Park West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Central Park West has units with air conditioning.
