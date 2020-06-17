All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

470 2ND AVE 2C

470 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

470 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
yoga
LUXURIOUS 2 BED IN MURRAY HILL!! - Property Id: 282452

Additional perks of life at Kips Bay Court:
New Fitness Center
Community events
Bike Storage
Laundry in every building
Built-in AC and heating in every unit
Spacious closets
24-hour attended concierge
Elevators
On-property parking available
Multiple outdoor spaces
Community events including weekly yoga, resident get-togethers and more
Flexible lease terms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282452
Property Id 282452

(RLNE5786208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 2ND AVE 2C have any available units?
470 2ND AVE 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 2ND AVE 2C have?
Some of 470 2ND AVE 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 2ND AVE 2C currently offering any rent specials?
470 2ND AVE 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 2ND AVE 2C pet-friendly?
No, 470 2ND AVE 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 470 2ND AVE 2C offer parking?
Yes, 470 2ND AVE 2C does offer parking.
Does 470 2ND AVE 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 2ND AVE 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 2ND AVE 2C have a pool?
No, 470 2ND AVE 2C does not have a pool.
Does 470 2ND AVE 2C have accessible units?
No, 470 2ND AVE 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 470 2ND AVE 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 2ND AVE 2C has units with dishwashers.
