47 Delancey Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

47 Delancey Street

47 Delancey Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Village / Soho Very charming large one bedrooms with a livingroom and an eating kitchen. The apartment facing west with large windows , located on a 2nd floor of this beautiful clean building. This one is a great apartment with exposed brick walls, Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, new hardwood floors. The best apartment for this location for the best price, I just got the keys for it. call me on my cell to see this great space. I specialize in the downtown area: SoHo | NoLita | TriBeCa | West Village | Greenwich Village | NoHo | East Village | Union Square | Lower East Side | Gramercy | Financial District | Seaport Area | Battery Park | Flatiron | Chelsea I am a specialist of these neighbourhoods since 1989.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Delancey Street have any available units?
47 Delancey Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 47 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Delancey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 Delancey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 47 Delancey Street offer parking?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 Delancey Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Delancey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Delancey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
