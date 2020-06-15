47 Delancey Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Prime Village / Soho Very charming large one bedrooms with a livingroom and an eating kitchen. The apartment facing west with large windows , located on a 2nd floor of this beautiful clean building. This one is a great apartment with exposed brick walls, Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, new hardwood floors. The best apartment for this location for the best price, I just got the keys for it. call me on my cell to see this great space. I specialize in the downtown area: SoHo | NoLita | TriBeCa | West Village | Greenwich Village | NoHo | East Village | Union Square | Lower East Side | Gramercy | Financial District | Seaport Area | Battery Park | Flatiron | Chelsea I am a specialist of these neighbourhoods since 1989.