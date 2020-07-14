458 West 51st Street.

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment located on a magnificent tree-lined block in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.



The apartment features natural light from southern and northern exposures, high ceilings with recessed lighting, brand new hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, marble bathroom with modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and custom kitchen cabinetry.



Located on a quiet tree-lined block in one of Manhattan's hottest neighborhoods. The neighborhood appeals to young professionals who work in the area and love the convenience and nightlife associated with Midtown West. This is the quintessential walk-to-work neighborhood and distinguished by its close proximity to world-renowned museums, restaurants, Central Park, and other recreation and retail amenities.



The C/E trains and M50 bus are located two blocks away. The 1/B/D trains are also located nearby.,**NET EFFECTIVE RENT $4,600**



**BASE RENT IS $4,950 WITH THE 13TH MONTH FREE**



**COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE**



