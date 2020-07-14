All apartments in New York
458 West 51st Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

458 West 51st Street

458 West 51st Street · (917) 518-9746
New York
Hell's Kitchen
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

458 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment located on a magnificent tree-lined block in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

The apartment features natural light from southern and northern exposures, high ceilings with recessed lighting, brand new hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, marble bathroom with modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and custom kitchen cabinetry.

Located on a quiet tree-lined block in one of Manhattan's hottest neighborhoods. The neighborhood appeals to young professionals who work in the area and love the convenience and nightlife associated with Midtown West. This is the quintessential walk-to-work neighborhood and distinguished by its close proximity to world-renowned museums, restaurants, Central Park, and other recreation and retail amenities.

The C/E trains and M50 bus are located two blocks away. The 1/B/D trains are also located nearby.,**NET EFFECTIVE RENT $4,600**

**BASE RENT IS $4,950 WITH THE 13TH MONTH FREE**

**COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 458 West 51st Street have any available units?
458 West 51st Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 West 51st Street have?
Some of 458 West 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 West 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 458 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 458 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 458 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 458 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 West 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 458 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 458 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 West 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

