457 West 46th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Net Effective rent with 1 month free rent being shown***One month free on a 12 month lease, available at full asking rent only for leases that start July 15th or earlier.Net effective rent is $4,400. Gross rent is $4,800Sun Drenched large true 2 bed in an elevator building with a huge private 400 sq. ft terrace located at 46st & 9th ave just a few blocks from all major subway lines. This apartment features 2 Queen size bedrooms each with their own wardrobe closets and additional storage above, an x-large living room, & loft like 15ft ceilings through out the apartment. The kitchen was recently renovated with new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Best of all is the huge 400 sq. ft terrace to enjoy. No dogs allowed