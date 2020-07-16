All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

457 West 46th Street

457 West 46th Street · (212) 323-3230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

457 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Net Effective rent with 1 month free rent being shown***One month free on a 12 month lease, available at full asking rent only for leases that start July 15th or earlier.Net effective rent is $4,400. Gross rent is $4,800Sun Drenched large true 2 bed in an elevator building with a huge private 400 sq. ft terrace located at 46st & 9th ave just a few blocks from all major subway lines. This apartment features 2 Queen size bedrooms each with their own wardrobe closets and additional storage above, an x-large living room, & loft like 15ft ceilings through out the apartment. The kitchen was recently renovated with new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Best of all is the huge 400 sq. ft terrace to enjoy. No dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 West 46th Street have any available units?
457 West 46th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 West 46th Street have?
Some of 457 West 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 West 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 457 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 457 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 457 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 457 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 457 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 457 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 457 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 West 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
