Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

452 West 36th Street

452 West 36th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

452 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/LAnF6l0mM6uRy_eDi910Sg

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac, a private bathroom high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Ample natural light by day, cozy linens and roomy bed at night. This room comes with everything you need; a little slice of paradise, all of your very own. In-room office and storage space, too.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 19, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 18, 2020 - Feb. 18, 2022: $2675/month
June 18, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3225/month
June 18, 2020 - Aug. 2, 2020: $2600/month

#211: Hells Kitchen 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 West 36th Street have any available units?
452 West 36th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 West 36th Street have?
Some of 452 West 36th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
452 West 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 452 West 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 452 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 452 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 452 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 West 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 452 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 452 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 452 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 452 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
