Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

452 Amsterdam Avenue

452 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 957-4100
Location

452 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5S · Avail. now

$4,216

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Full floor through three bedroom home conveniently located on Amsterdam Avenue at West 82nd Street. This brand newly renovated unit offers top of line the finishes featuring stainless steel appliances, brand new custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, subway tile back splash and elegant stainless steel fixtures. The original pre-war charm is well preserved with the gorgeous exposed brick walls found throughout the apartment. The unit also comes fully equipped with washer dryer conveniently positioned just across from the bathroom. The brand new bathroom comes complete with a windowed shower, rain shower head and beautiful decorative tile throughout.The building is easily accessed with a convenient key-less entry fob. Tenants also enjoy additional security with a virtual doorman and have access to a 24/7 call center in case of emergency. The building is also located within close proximity to several grocery stores including Gristedes, Zabar's and Fairway. Public transportation is just around the corner. The 1 train is accessible at 79th and Broadway and the BC is just two avenues away at 81st and Central Park West right by the Museum of Natural History. Pets allowed. 40lb weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
452 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $4,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 452 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
452 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Amsterdam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 452 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 452 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 452 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
