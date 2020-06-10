452 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Full floor through three bedroom home conveniently located on Amsterdam Avenue at West 82nd Street. This brand newly renovated unit offers top of line the finishes featuring stainless steel appliances, brand new custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, subway tile back splash and elegant stainless steel fixtures. The original pre-war charm is well preserved with the gorgeous exposed brick walls found throughout the apartment. The unit also comes fully equipped with washer dryer conveniently positioned just across from the bathroom. The brand new bathroom comes complete with a windowed shower, rain shower head and beautiful decorative tile throughout.The building is easily accessed with a convenient key-less entry fob. Tenants also enjoy additional security with a virtual doorman and have access to a 24/7 call center in case of emergency. The building is also located within close proximity to several grocery stores including Gristedes, Zabar's and Fairway. Public transportation is just around the corner. The 1 train is accessible at 79th and Broadway and the BC is just two avenues away at 81st and Central Park West right by the Museum of Natural History. Pets allowed. 40lb weight limit.