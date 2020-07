Amenities

Large FURNISHED 1 bedroom facing north with great open city views, marble bath. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets and new counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Full service condo with garden, valet, storage. Located one block from the Park, Lincoln Square and much, much more. Apartment Features North exposure, Full city view, Floors - parquet, Light - excellent, Marble bath, Great closet space. Building Features Courtyard, Garden. FURNISHED. SORRY, NO PETS, NON SMOKERS ONLY.