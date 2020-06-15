All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 Tudor City Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 Tudor City Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

45 Tudor City Place

45 Tudor City Place · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

45 Tudor City Place, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Bright and Sunny Furnished Corner 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in a Desirable Pre-War Co-op Building in The Heart of Tudor City! The Apartment Can Come Furnished at $3000 or Unfurnished at $3250. The Apartment Features Hardwood Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gorgeous Bathroom with a Soaker Tub, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space and Excellent Light. The Building Features a Full Time Doorman, Laundry Room, Bike Room, a Communal Garden, and a Roof Deck with Gorgeous City and River Views. Prospect Tower is also Conveniently Located close to Grand Central Station, Public Transportation, as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Tudor City Place have any available units?
45 Tudor City Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Tudor City Place have?
Some of 45 Tudor City Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Tudor City Place currently offering any rent specials?
45 Tudor City Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Tudor City Place pet-friendly?
No, 45 Tudor City Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Tudor City Place offer parking?
No, 45 Tudor City Place does not offer parking.
Does 45 Tudor City Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Tudor City Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Tudor City Place have a pool?
No, 45 Tudor City Place does not have a pool.
Does 45 Tudor City Place have accessible units?
No, 45 Tudor City Place does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Tudor City Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Tudor City Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45 Tudor City Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity