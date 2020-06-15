45 Tudor City Place

Amenities

Bright and Sunny Furnished Corner 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in a Desirable Pre-War Co-op Building in The Heart of Tudor City! The Apartment Can Come Furnished at $3000 or Unfurnished at $3250. The Apartment Features Hardwood Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gorgeous Bathroom with a Soaker Tub, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space and Excellent Light. The Building Features a Full Time Doorman, Laundry Room, Bike Room, a Communal Garden, and a Roof Deck with Gorgeous City and River Views. Prospect Tower is also Conveniently Located close to Grand Central Station, Public Transportation, as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants.