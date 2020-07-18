All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

45 East 89th Street

45 East 89th Street · (646) 623-2793
Location

45 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apt with lots of nice features, with a balcony and south west exposure. Right at the center of Carnegie Hill on the Upper East Side, hosted in a white glove service building. A true dream Home.From its spectacular roof deck, Central Park feels like your own backyard, where you can enjoy unique panoramic views of the park's reservoir. The apartment has an entertaining area with custom cabinetry, designed with functionality and class in mind to create a separate living and dining area, while keeping the feeling of a large open space.Some of the features that are offered in this home are: recessed lighting, oak parquet floors and CAC; a built in speaker system. Sliding glass doors lead to the charming balcony, perfect for morning coffee or an evening cocktail. Its elegant French Doors open into a 2nd BR/den. The windowed Kitchen allows plenty of natural light to warm the ambient, with granite counter-tops and beautiful floors. In the Master Bedroom you will find a huge walk-in closet, en-suite bath and sound resistant double pane windows to ensure a restful night's sleep. Both baths feature Botticino marble.This full service high end building on Madison Avenue is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Carnegie Hill and it is just 1 block away from Central Park and Fifth Avenue Museum Mile. The building also has a 24hrs doorman and concierge, a rooftop pool with retractable roof (which can be used all year round), two level sun deck, party room, storage, fitness center, parking garage and much much more.. . . . . . This is your perfect NYC home for quality living! Broker's fee applies--NO PETS ALLOWED for Tenants-- (Broker Fee Applies)----------------

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East 89th Street have any available units?
45 East 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 East 89th Street have?
Some of 45 East 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 East 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 East 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 East 89th Street offers parking.
Does 45 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 East 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East 89th Street have a pool?
Yes, 45 East 89th Street has a pool.
Does 45 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
