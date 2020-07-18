45 East 89th Street

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apt with lots of nice features, with a balcony and south west exposure. Right at the center of Carnegie Hill on the Upper East Side, hosted in a white glove service building. A true dream Home.From its spectacular roof deck, Central Park feels like your own backyard, where you can enjoy unique panoramic views of the park's reservoir. The apartment has an entertaining area with custom cabinetry, designed with functionality and class in mind to create a separate living and dining area, while keeping the feeling of a large open space.Some of the features that are offered in this home are: recessed lighting, oak parquet floors and CAC; a built in speaker system. Sliding glass doors lead to the charming balcony, perfect for morning coffee or an evening cocktail. Its elegant French Doors open into a 2nd BR/den. The windowed Kitchen allows plenty of natural light to warm the ambient, with granite counter-tops and beautiful floors. In the Master Bedroom you will find a huge walk-in closet, en-suite bath and sound resistant double pane windows to ensure a restful night's sleep. Both baths feature Botticino marble.This full service high end building on Madison Avenue is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Carnegie Hill and it is just 1 block away from Central Park and Fifth Avenue Museum Mile. The building also has a 24hrs doorman and concierge, a rooftop pool with retractable roof (which can be used all year round), two level sun deck, party room, storage, fitness center, parking garage and much much more.. . . . . . This is your perfect NYC home for quality living! Broker's fee applies--NO PETS ALLOWED for Tenants-- (Broker Fee Applies)----------------