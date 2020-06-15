448 West 55th Street

Amenities
No Fee - Dishwasher - Pet friendly building!This large, renovated, pet-friendly one bedroom apartment in Midtown West is a rare find! It features a renovated kitchen with full-size stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), a large living room, designer lighting, hardwood floors throughout, abundant closet space with additional storage, and a queen sized bedroom with beautiful natural light.Only minutes away to the A,C,D,B,1,E, restaurants, bars, Lincoln Center, Broadway, TimeWarner Building, Whole Foods, Shopping, Columbus Circle and Central Park.