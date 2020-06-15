All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

448 West 55th Street

448 West 55th Street · (646) 430-5571
Location

448 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-3 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee - Dishwasher - Pet friendly building!This large, renovated, pet-friendly one bedroom apartment in Midtown West is a rare find! It features a renovated kitchen with full-size stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), a large living room, designer lighting, hardwood floors throughout, abundant closet space with additional storage, and a queen sized bedroom with beautiful natural light.Only minutes away to the A,C,D,B,1,E, restaurants, bars, Lincoln Center, Broadway, TimeWarner Building, Whole Foods, Shopping, Columbus Circle and Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 West 55th Street have any available units?
448 West 55th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 West 55th Street have?
Some of 448 West 55th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 West 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 West 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 448 West 55th Street offer parking?
No, 448 West 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 448 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 West 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 448 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 448 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 448 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 West 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
