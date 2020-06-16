445 East 86th Street

Amenities

Video tour available please inquire.



Move right in to this large, sun-drenched, recently gut-renovated two-bedroom (flexible three bedroom), two-bathroom Upper East Side home, located approximately one block from both Carl Schurz Park and the Second Avenue Subway. This corner unit offers three exposures (including river and bridge views) and was meticulously redesigned following a gut renovation in 2016. This home's thoughtful layout includes an open concept, as well as a long hallway that provides privacy and separation between the bedrooms and living/dining areas.



The oversized living/dining room receives an abundance of western sunlight in addition to recessed lighting fixtures. The state-of-the-art open kitchen features a pantry, breakfast bar for four and high-end appliances, including a Liebherr fridge and Thermador range and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have East River and bridge views, and both bathrooms have Grohe fixtures and custom tilework. This apartment has abundant storage space, with five closets (equipped with custom shelving), as well as separately zoned AC in each bedroom and the living/dining room. There are custom shaker-style doors and cabinets throughout the apartment, as well as wide-plank light wood flooring in the main living areas.



The Caravelle is a full-service building located on 86th Street, very close to the Second Avenue Subway (Q train), M86 Crosstown bus and the waterfront Carl Schurz Park (undergoing a $3.3M renovation). This building has a live-in super, private residents-only garage, brand new gym and landscaped roof garden. There is also a bike room and common laundry in-building. Enjoy all that the Upper East Side has to offer, including Fairway (86th Street), Whole Foods, SoulCycle, Sweetgreen, H&H Bagels, and Emack & Bolio's! Pets considered, available immediately.