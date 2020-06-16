All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

445 East 86th Street

445 East 86th Street · (646) 832-3544
Location

445 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-C · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Video tour available please inquire.

Move right in to this large, sun-drenched, recently gut-renovated two-bedroom (flexible three bedroom), two-bathroom Upper East Side home, located approximately one block from both Carl Schurz Park and the Second Avenue Subway. This corner unit offers three exposures (including river and bridge views) and was meticulously redesigned following a gut renovation in 2016. This home's thoughtful layout includes an open concept, as well as a long hallway that provides privacy and separation between the bedrooms and living/dining areas.

The oversized living/dining room receives an abundance of western sunlight in addition to recessed lighting fixtures. The state-of-the-art open kitchen features a pantry, breakfast bar for four and high-end appliances, including a Liebherr fridge and Thermador range and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have East River and bridge views, and both bathrooms have Grohe fixtures and custom tilework. This apartment has abundant storage space, with five closets (equipped with custom shelving), as well as separately zoned AC in each bedroom and the living/dining room. There are custom shaker-style doors and cabinets throughout the apartment, as well as wide-plank light wood flooring in the main living areas.

The Caravelle is a full-service building located on 86th Street, very close to the Second Avenue Subway (Q train), M86 Crosstown bus and the waterfront Carl Schurz Park (undergoing a $3.3M renovation). This building has a live-in super, private residents-only garage, brand new gym and landscaped roof garden. There is also a bike room and common laundry in-building. Enjoy all that the Upper East Side has to offer, including Fairway (86th Street), Whole Foods, SoulCycle, Sweetgreen, H&H Bagels, and Emack & Bolio's! Pets considered, available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 East 86th Street have any available units?
445 East 86th Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 East 86th Street have?
Some of 445 East 86th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 East 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 445 East 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 East 86th Street does offer parking.
Does 445 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 445 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 445 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 East 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
