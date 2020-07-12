All apartments in New York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

445

445 W 35th St · (646) 760-4312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit E4 · Avail. now

$2,585

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit B4 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit N1 · Avail. now

$5,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit N06 · Avail. now

$7,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 445.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences. Featuring studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, 445 provides a coveted place to call home to those who seek a relaxing escape from the bustling city life. Perfectly harmonizing indoor living with outdoor tranquility, 445 boasts multiple landscaped terraces including a large roof deck illuminated by the striking backdrop of the New York City skyline. In addition to these impressive outdoor areas, 445s amenities offer many options to unwind after a long day, ranging from a fully-attended lobby and concierge service to a residents lounge, bicycle storage, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application Fee: $95.00; Guarantor Application Fee: $95.00; Occupant Application Fee: $30.00; Corporate Application Fee: $150.00
Deposit: Security & one month rent at lease signing
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 have any available units?
445 has 4 units available starting at $2,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 have?
Some of 445's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 currently offering any rent specials?
445 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 is pet friendly.
Does 445 offer parking?
No, 445 does not offer parking.
Does 445 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 have a pool?
No, 445 does not have a pool.
Does 445 have accessible units?
No, 445 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 has units with dishwashers.
