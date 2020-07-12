Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym bike storage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments internet access key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences. Featuring studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, 445 provides a coveted place to call home to those who seek a relaxing escape from the bustling city life. Perfectly harmonizing indoor living with outdoor tranquility, 445 boasts multiple landscaped terraces including a large roof deck illuminated by the striking backdrop of the New York City skyline. In addition to these impressive outdoor areas, 445s amenities offer many options to unwind after a long day, ranging from a fully-attended lobby and concierge service to a residents lounge, bicycle storage, and fitness center.