Amenities
Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences. Featuring studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, 445 provides a coveted place to call home to those who seek a relaxing escape from the bustling city life. Perfectly harmonizing indoor living with outdoor tranquility, 445 boasts multiple landscaped terraces including a large roof deck illuminated by the striking backdrop of the New York City skyline. In addition to these impressive outdoor areas, 445s amenities offer many options to unwind after a long day, ranging from a fully-attended lobby and concierge service to a residents lounge, bicycle storage, and fitness center.