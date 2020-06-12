Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 442 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
442 West 45th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
442 West 45th Street
442 West 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
442 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom at an amazing price.Prime midtown west location 45 street & 9 ave.Nice layout with High ceilings, hardwood floors.Small pets are allowed.call / text/ email asap. Norris8532
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 442 West 45th Street have any available units?
442 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 442 West 45th Street have?
Some of 442 West 45th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 442 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 West 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 442 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Similar Pages
New York 1 Bedrooms
New York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly Apartments
New York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Washington Heights
Harlem
East Harlem
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College