All apartments in New York
Find more places like 442 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
442 West 45th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

442 West 45th Street

442 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

442 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom at an amazing price.Prime midtown west location 45 street & 9 ave.Nice layout with High ceilings, hardwood floors.Small pets are allowed.call / text/ email asap. Norris8532

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 West 45th Street have any available units?
442 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 West 45th Street have?
Some of 442 West 45th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 West 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 442 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College