441 West 48th Street
441 West 48th Street

441 West 48th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 25

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/Ia-ZBLxvPOi4APlRZ4YpBA

Furnished Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac, a private bathroom high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Sweet dreams are made of this... style of bedroom. Get cosy with room to move, work from home or (most importantly) sleep soundly. Ambient lighting, luxe linens and somewhere nice to hang your clothes all provided.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 19, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

Aug. 25, 2020 - April 25, 2022: $2550/month
Aug. 25, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3475/month
Aug. 25, 2020 - Oct. 9, 2020: $3275/month

#219: Hells Kitchen Studio (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 West 48th Street have any available units?
441 West 48th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 West 48th Street have?
Some of 441 West 48th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 West 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 West 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 441 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 441 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 441 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 441 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 441 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
