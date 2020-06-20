441 West 48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/Ia-ZBLxvPOi4APlRZ4YpBA



Furnished Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes heating, ac, a private bathroom high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Sweet dreams are made of this... style of bedroom. Get cosy with room to move, work from home or (most importantly) sleep soundly. Ambient lighting, luxe linens and somewhere nice to hang your clothes all provided.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 19, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



Aug. 25, 2020 - April 25, 2022: $2550/month

Aug. 25, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3475/month

Aug. 25, 2020 - Oct. 9, 2020: $3275/month



#219: Hells Kitchen Studio (Queen)