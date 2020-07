Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage lobby

Jumbo Alcove studio has already been converted to a lovely 1 Bedroom with its own large dressing area and great closets. The spacious Living Room is 29 feet long with parquet floors and there are crown moldings throughout. Separate renovated kitchen with Corian countertops, white wood cabinets, and Stainless appliances.



The Park Sutton is a well run Full-Service building with an elegant lobby, common roof deck and central laundry. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and transportation.