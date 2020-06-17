All apartments in New York
436 W 52ND ST.

436 West 52nd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
2 bedroom apartment with marble bath, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access 212-228-9300.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6260

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 W 52ND ST. have any available units?
436 W 52ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 W 52ND ST. have?
Some of 436 W 52ND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 W 52ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
436 W 52ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 W 52ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 436 W 52ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 436 W 52ND ST. offer parking?
No, 436 W 52ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 436 W 52ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 W 52ND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 W 52ND ST. have a pool?
No, 436 W 52ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 436 W 52ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 436 W 52ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 436 W 52ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 W 52ND ST. has units with dishwashers.
