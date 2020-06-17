436 W 52ND ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

2 bedroom apartment with marble bath, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access 212-228-9300.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6260