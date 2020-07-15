All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

433 West 21st Street

433 West 21st Street · (757) 856-6131
Location

433 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 10E · Avail. now

$3,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$5,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 433 West 21st Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
433 West 21st Street is located at 433 West 21st Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 433 West 21st Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Bike Racks, Courtyard, Elevator, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 10011 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 West 21st Street have any available units?
433 West 21st Street has 3 units available starting at $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 West 21st Street have?
Some of 433 West 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 433 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 433 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 433 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 433 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
