Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

SPACIOUS RENOVATED 2Bed in an Elevator/laundry building! NO BROKERS FEE Actual apartment photosAPARTMENT FEATURES:-Modern finishes throughout-New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space-Dishwasher-Spacious Living space with exposed brick-Spacious closets in each bedroom and extra coat closets.-Large Queen/Full size bedrooms-Impeccable marble bathroom-Exposed brick-On site super-Elevator-Laundry room-Pets welcome-Fast approval-Keyfob entry system-Near A/1 TrainsAdvertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease and immediate occupancy. Gross rent is $2,550. This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!