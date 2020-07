Amenities

- Located two blocks from St.Nicholas Park, featuring playgrounds, dog park and basketball courts.



- Queen size bedrooms



- Great for roommates/students



- Closets



- Spacious living room



- AC units installed



- Close to City College of New York, Columbia University and Manhattan School of Music



- Modern stand alone kitchen with granite countertops and a microwave



- Hardwood floors



- Extra shelving in the bathroom



- Near grocery stores, great shopping, and entertainment



- 3 blocks to the Express 2/3 trains and Harlem Hospital Center



- Live video tour available upon request



- Guarantors accepted



- Sunny and bright 2nd floor apt







This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:







- No fees whatsoever



- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time



- Free mobile rent payments



- Access to neighborhood perks and events