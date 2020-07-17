Amenities
Renovated one bedroom w/ Shared balcony! - Property Id: 314780
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, Private Outdoor Space, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/429-e-89th-st-new-york-ny/314780
