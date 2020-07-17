Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated one bedroom w/ Shared balcony! - Property Id: 314780



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, Private Outdoor Space, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/429-e-89th-st-new-york-ny/314780

Property Id 314780



(RLNE5937614)