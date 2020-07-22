All apartments in New York
427 East 83rd St. 4A

427 East 83rd Street · (747) 243-1894
Location

427 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breakfast bar and a fireplace? NO WAY!! - Property Id: 246700

Three flights up to this front facing, light- filled one bedroom. Spacious open plan kitchen/ living room offers wall of windows, decorative brick fireplace, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Full windowed bathroom and bedroom. Strip wood flooring throughout. Laundry, intercom, super resides on the block, gas, heat and hot water included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

