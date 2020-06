Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Studio/ 1 Bath - Midtown WestSerious Inquiries Only!!Awesome low-priced unit to be introduced to the market, this hardwood apartment offers a deluxe fireplace along with an awesome laundromat in the building, this no fee apartment will go fast!! This building is at a walking distance to awesome central MTA locations like Times Square & Port Authority. Lots of stores/commerce in the area. Plus I have more in the area so don't hesitate to ask! Message me to get your viewing booked now! ScopeRealty7906