425 Fifth Avenue
425 Fifth Avenue

425 5th Avenue · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
425 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
business center
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
pool
sauna
Available June 1st 2020. Two year minimum lease.Spacious alcove studio has open city views of Empire State Building & NY Life building. The Kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, GE profile stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops and Kohler fixtures. The marble bath with a stall shower, Italian tiles, and Dornbracht Faucets. 425 Fifth Avenue Tower is a full-service white glove condominium designed by renowned architect Michael Graves. The building features a gym, a lap pool, steam & sauna rooms, outdoor terrace, children's playroom, private cinema room, business center and 24-hr concierge & doorman service. Sorry, no pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 425 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
425 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 425 Fifth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 425 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 425 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 425 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 425 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 425 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
