Amenities
Available June 1st 2020. Two year minimum lease.Spacious alcove studio has open city views of Empire State Building & NY Life building. The Kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, GE profile stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops and Kohler fixtures. The marble bath with a stall shower, Italian tiles, and Dornbracht Faucets. 425 Fifth Avenue Tower is a full-service white glove condominium designed by renowned architect Michael Graves. The building features a gym, a lap pool, steam & sauna rooms, outdoor terrace, children's playroom, private cinema room, business center and 24-hr concierge & doorman service. Sorry, no pets.