This charming 545 SF feet studio is located in prewar building right across Central Park, with B and C trains just around the corner. 425 CPW is a part-time doorman building (Mon-Fri 330-1130pm, Sat 2-10pm, Sun 12-8pm) between 102nd & 103rd Streets, Wholefoods is just a few blocks away! Pets are allowed, Laundry room, GYM in the building and a live-in super.