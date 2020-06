Amenities

Amazing three bedrooms apartment on East 78th street with laundry in the building. The apartment is in mint condition and takes half a floor, king and queen size bedrooms, marble bath, large living-room for entertaining, Eat-In Kitchen with granite breakfast bar, beautiful maple hardwood floors. Please call today to see this unique space.Please email for a video!