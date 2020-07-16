420 E 80th St

Amenities

1 bed apartment in the UES



This junior one bedroom, one bath features separate kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, lots of natural light, and a beautiful city view. Additional conveniences include excellent closet space and storage throughout.



This building offers 24-hour doormen, on-site super, resident events, parking accessible through the basement and on-site laundry.



Locate in the Upper East side, this building is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.



*Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 14 month lease. Gross price is $3295

