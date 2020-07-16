All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

420 E 80th St

420 East 80th Street · (330) 880-1482
Location

420 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2942 · Avail. now

$2,942

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
1.5 Month free 1 bed apartment in the UES - Property Id: 307157

This junior one bedroom, one bath features separate kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, lots of natural light, and a beautiful city view. Additional conveniences include excellent closet space and storage throughout.

This building offers 24-hour doormen, on-site super, resident events, parking accessible through the basement and on-site laundry.

Locate in the Upper East side, this building is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.

*Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 14 month lease. Gross price is $3295
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/420-e-80th-st-new-york-ny/307157
Property Id 307157

(RLNE5948139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E 80th St have any available units?
420 E 80th St has a unit available for $2,942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E 80th St have?
Some of 420 E 80th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
420 E 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 E 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 420 E 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 420 E 80th St offers parking.
Does 420 E 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E 80th St have a pool?
No, 420 E 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 420 E 80th St have accessible units?
No, 420 E 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E 80th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E 80th St has units with dishwashers.
